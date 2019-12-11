Mary Berry's aubergine five nut roast recipe is a real winner for vegetarians. It's so easy to make and tastes delicious too - you can prepare it in advance or the day before you want to serve it so you've got plenty of time to focus on the sides.

Mary Berry’s nut roast recipe serves 8 people and will take around 1hr and 20 mins to make. This nut roast is ideal for vegetarians when it comes to your Sunday roast dinner or Christmas Day dinner with the whole family.

Made with onion, celery and aubergine this nut roast is full of veggies. Add in a handful or two of Brazils, pine nuts and blanched whole almonds and you’ve got yourself one mouth-watering, flavour-packed nut roast recipe. Thank you Mary Berry!

Watch how to make Mary Berry’s nut roast

Ingredients 1 medium aubergine

Olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper

40g (1.5oz) butter

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 celery sticks, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

175g (6oz) shelled mixed nuts (such as Brazils, pine nuts, blanched whole almonds), chopped in the processor, but not too finely

50g (2oz) shelled pistachio nuts, roughly chopped

100g (4oz) fresh white breadcrumbs

Grated rind and juice of half a lemon

100g (4oz) mature Cheddar, grated

100g (4oz) frozen chestnuts, thawed and roughly chopped

2 eggs, beaten

4tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Sprigs of fresh flat-leaf parsley, to serve

You'll also need:

900g (2lb) loaf tin, 19 x 17 x 9cm (6½ x 3½ x 3½in) base

Method Preheat the grill, and oven to 200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 and then line a loaf tin with foil and oil lightly.

Slice the aubergine thinly, lengthways. Arrange on a large oiled baking tray in a single layer, brush or drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Cook under the hot grill for 5-7 mins each side until the aubergine has softened and is beginning to turn golden. The aubergine will cook to a deep brown once in the oven, so don’t worry about getting too much colour at this stage. Once you have turned the aubergine slices over, do keep a close eye on them as the second side will colour more quickly than the first side. Allow to cool slightly.

Use the aubergines to line across the base and sides of the prepared loaf tin, all slices going in the same direction.

Melt the butter in a medium pan, add the onion, celery and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, untill soft, about 10 mins. Spoon into a large bowl and leave to cool.

Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl with plenty of seasoning, and stir well to mix.

Spoon into the loaf tin, pressing the mixture down firmly. Fold the ends of aubergine over the top of the filling and cover the tin with the foil.

Cook in the preheated oven for 50 minutes to 1 hour. Turn out on to a serving plate, remove the tin and garnish with sprigs of flat-leaf parsley.

Slice thickly to serve.

Top tip for making Mary Berry’s nut roast This nut roast can be made up to two days ahead and can be frozen for up to a month. To reheat, put the nut roast on a baking tray and cover with foil. Reheat at 180oC/Fan 160oC/Gas 4, for 50 mins to an hour, until piping hot.