Mary Berry’s orange and plum crumble recipe can be easily made in just 4 simple steps. Both the crumble and the filling can be made a day in advance to save you more time after dinner. This recipe serves 6 people and will take around 30-40 mins to cook. It’s a delicious twist on a Sunday afternoon classic.

The tangy orange flavour and the softness of the plums really work well together to make one delicious plum crumble. Add the buttery crumble and you’ve got one mouth-watering dessert. Serve this tasty dessert with a drizzle of cream, dollop of custard or scoop of ice cream. This recipe is a great way of using up a glut of plums you might have growing in your garden or sitting in your fruit bowl.

Ingredients 900g fresh plums, halved and stoned

Finely grated rind of 1 orange

1 tbsp orange juice

175g granulated sugar

For the crumble

175g plain flour

75g butter, cubed

50g Demerara sugar

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas 6. You will need a 1.7–2 litre (3–3½ pint) shallow ovenproof dish.

Put the raw plums, orange rind and juice and granulated sugar in the dish and toss together.

Measure the flour and butter into a processor and whiz until it looks like breadcrumbs. Tip into a bowl, stir in the Demerara sugar and sprinkle on top of the plums. Level the top.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 30–40 minutes, or until pale golden brown on top and bubbling around the edges.

Top tip for making Mary Berry’s orange and plum crumble You can use frozen plums, if preferred – in which case defrost the plums until you can just cut them in half. Remove the stone, tip the plums into a bowl, add the sugar and orange rind and juice and continue. If you leave them to completely defrost they will lose their colour.

