Mary Berry's Victoria sandwich recipe makes a classic cake from The Great British Bake Off. This Victoria sandwich recipe is a simple sponge made with the easy all-in-one method.

Mary Berry’s Victoria sandwich is perfect for all baking abilities and only takes 35 mins to make. This cake serves between 6-8 people, so you know you’ll have a slice for everyone if you have people coming round for a cup of tea. This Victoria sandwich will last up to 3 days in an airtight container or Tupperware – but we doubt you’ll have any leftovers!

Mary Berry’s Victoria sandwich cake is part of Mary Berry’s Baking Bible book, and it comes out perfectly every time. Once you’ve perfected this classic you can try other fillings or flavours in your sponge as well as experimenting with decoration too. Love this recipe? We’ve got loads more recipes by Mary Berry right here!

Watch how to make Mary Berry’s Victoria sandwich

Ingredients For the large all-in-one Victoria sandwich:

225 g (8 oz) softened butter

225 g (8 oz) caster sugar

4 large eggs

225 g (8 oz) self-raising flour

2 level tsp baking powder

2 x 20cm (8in) greased and lined sandwich tins

Or for an 18 cm (7 in) Victoria sandwich:

3 large eggs

175g (6oz) of softened butter

175g (6oz) of caster sugar

175g (6 oz) of self-raising flour

1½ teaspoons of baking powder.

2 x 18 cm (7 in) greased and lined sandwich tins

Or for a 15 cm (6 in) Victoria sandwich (see cooking time):

2 large eggs

100 g (4 oz) of softened butter

100 g (4 oz) of caster sugar,

100 g (4 oz) of self-raising flour

1tsp of baking powder.

2 x 15cm (6 in) greased and lined sandwich

For the filling and topping:

4tbsp strawberry or raspberry jam

A little caster sugar, for sprinkling

Method Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/gas 4. Grease two sandwich tins then line the base of each tin with baking parchment.

Measure the butter, sugar, eggs, flour and baking powder into a large bowl and beat until thoroughly blended. Divide the mixture evenly between the tins and level out.

Bake in the pre-heated oven for about 25 minutes or until well risen and the tops of the cakes spring back when lightly pressed with a finger. Leave to cool in the tins for a few minutes then turn out, peel off the parchment and finish cooling on a wire rack.

When completely cold, sandwich the cakes together with the jam. Sprinkle with caster sugar to serve.

Top tip for making Mary Berry’s Victoria sandwich The all-in-onemethod takes away the hassle of creaming, and ensures success every time. Baking spreads give an excellent result, but the cake won’t keep as long.