Mary Berry's chocolate mocha mousse is quick to make, rich in flavour with a light, silky texture. It's one of those treats that's loved by kids and adults alike.

For Mary Berry, baking extraordinaire and judge on the Great British Bake Off, it’s the hint of coffee in this chocolate mocha mousse recipe that makes it unique. The beautiful presentation means it’s perfect for a dinner party dessert, or just a special night in. You can spoon it into individual dishes – why not search around for unique shapes? – pop it in the fridge, and it’s all ready to serve when you want it. This great chocolate mocha mousse recipe has been taken from the book Mary Berry’s Cookery Course, where you can also find step-by-step guides for many of your favourite desserts and treats.

Ingredients 150g plain dark chocolate

2 large egg yolks

150g full-fat crème fraîche

150ml double or whipping cream

1 tsp instant coffee granules

To decorate

Chocolate curls or finely grated chocolate

Method Break the chocolate into a large heatproof bowl and set it over a pan of gently simmering water. The base of the bowl should not touch the water. Leave until just melted, then remove the pan from the heat, stir, and leave the chocolate to cool slightly.

Put the egg yolks and sugar in a medium heatproof bowl. Set the bowl over a pan of gently simmering water, as above. Whisk with an electric hand whisk on low speed for 4 minutes, or use a balloon whisk, which will take a little longer.

When the mixture has become paler and thicker, remove the bowl from the heat and continue whisking for a further minute. Set aside to cool slightly, stirring occasionally so the mixture does not stiffen. If it does, stir in 1–2 teaspoons of the crème fraîche to slacken.

Pour the cream into a medium mixing bowl and sprinkle over the coffee. Whip the cream to soft peaks and fold in the crème fraîche. Fold the cream mixture into the cooled dark chocolate, then fold in the egg yolk mixture. Make sure everything is well combined.

Spoon into glasses and chill for 1 hour. Decorate with chocolate curls. To make chocolate curls, simply pull a vegetable peeler along the flat side of a chocolate bar. It works best if the chocolate is slightly warm.

