What better way to finish your festive feast than with a decadent and rich dessert? This Mary Berry Christmas pudding recipe is a timeless classic guaranteed to please the whole family.

Bursting with currants, carrot, almonds, rum and more, Mary Berry’s Christmas pudding recipe is simple but delicious. Just mix, steam and store it for up to 3 months to let the flavours to develop.

Mary Berry certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to making classic Christmas cakes, and this pud is the best of the best. This dessert serves around 8-10 people. Leftover pud can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks which is great if you want to make the festivities last.

Did you know it’s Stir up Sunday on 26 November? The traditional day when all the family stir the Christmas pud and making a wish. This tradition dates back to the Victorian times and families would often add silver coins to the mixture. Then when the pudding is served on Christmas Day those who find the coins in their bowl are thought to gain some extra luck.

Please note nutritional info is per person based on this Christmas pudding serving 8 people.

Ingredients 90g (3oz) self-raising flour

125g (4oz) shredded vegetable suet or grated chilled butter

30g (1oz) blanched almonds, shredded

125g (4oz) carrot, grated

250g (8 oz) raisins

125g (4oz) currants

125g (4oz) sultanas

125g (4oz) fresh breadcrumbs

¼ tsp grated nutmeg

60g (2oz) mixed candied peel, chopped

90g (3oz) light muscovado sugar

grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 eggs, beaten

butter for greasing

75ml (21/2 fl oz) dark rum or brandy

brandy butter, to serve

You will also need:

1.25litre (2 pint) pudding bowl

Method In a large bowl, combine the flour, suet or butter, almonds, carrot, raisins, currants, sultanas, breadcrumbs, nutmeg, candied peel, sugar and lemon zest. Add the lemon juice and eggs and stir until well combined.

Lightly butter the pudding bowl. Spoon in the pudding mixture and level the surface.

Cover with buttered greaseproof paper then foil, both pleated in the middle. Secure the paper and foil in place by tying string under the rim of the bowl.

Put the bowl into a steamer or saucepan of simmering water, making sure the water comes halfway up the side of the bowl. Cover and steam, topping up with boiling water as needed, for about 6 hours.

Remove the bowl from the steamer or pan and leave to cool. Remove the paper and foil covering. Make a few holes in the pudding with a fine skewer and pour in the rum or brandy.

Cover the pudding with fresh greaseproof paper and foil. Store in a cool place for up to 3 months.

To reheat for serving, steam the pudding for 2-3 hours. Serve at once with brandy butter.

Top tip for making Mary Berry’s Christmas pudding Don't forget, Christmas pudding is best made in advance. Mary Berry's recommends making this pud 3 months in advance but its perfect for making on Stir Up Sunday which is a month ahead of Christmas.

This recipe is from the Mary Berry Winter Cookbook eBook, published by DK, available from Amazon for £3.49

