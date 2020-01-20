Looking for easy-to-bake, delicious flapjacks? You've come to the right place. Try this Mary Bery classic.

Mary Berry is queen of the kitchen and one of the much-loved judges from the Great British Bake Off. So when she offered the secret for these golden flapjacks, you bet we were listening with all ears! Following this simple recipe will give you 24 of Mary Berry’s delicious flapjacks in just over half an hour. They make a great lunchtime treat or late night snack, enjoy with a cup of tea or just on their own. And to improve all your baking skills, why not explore more Mary Berry recipes? You can get this one and many others in her book Mary Berry’s Complete Cookbook, which is published by DK (£30) and available now.

Ingredients 125g butter (plus extra for greasing)

90g golden syrup

90g light muscovado sugar

250g rolled oats

Method Lightly butter a roasting tin or shallow cake tin (about 20 x 30cm).

Combine the butter, syrup, and sugar in a saucepan and heat gently until the ingredients have melted and dissolved. Stir in the oats and mix well.

Spoon into the prepared tin and smooth the surface with a palette knife. Bake in a preheated oven at 180C (160C fan, Gas 4) for about 30 minutes.

Leave to cool in the tin for about 5 minutes, then mark into 24 fingers. Leave to cool completely, then cut and remove from tin.

Top tip for making Mary Berry’s delicious flapjacks If you don't like your flapjacks too crunchy, add self-raising flour to the mixture.

