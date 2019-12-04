These delicious Mediterranean stuffed peppers are filled with melted Edam, courgettes, tomatoes and pine nuts and make a great midweek meal. They’re easy to make but look very impressive. Brighten up dinner time with the colourful peppers!
Ingredients
- 2 red peppers
- 2 yellow peppers
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 50 g (2 oz) pine nuts
- 1 courgette, diced
- 125 g (4 oz) easy cook long grain rice
- 300 ml (½ pt) hot vegetable stock
- 1 x 400 g can chopped tomatoes
- 150 g (5 oz) Edam wedge, cut into cubes
- Salt and freshly ground pepper to season
- Salad
Method
Preheat the oven to 180ºC, 350ºF, gas mark 4.
Cut the peppers in half lengthways through the stalk, scrape out the seeds then place them, cut side up on a baking tray. Brush the peppers inside and out with 15 ml (1 tbsp) of the oil. Cook in the top of oven for 35-40 minutes, until softened and lightly charred.
Meanwhile make the stuffing: heat the remaining oil in a medium pan and cook the onion for 2-3 minutes until softened. Stir in the pine nuts and courgette and cook for 3-4 minutes until the pine nuts are lightly toasted. Stir in the rice, stock and tomatoes and bring to the boil. Season well with salt and black pepper, then simmer uncovered for 20-25 minutes until the rice is cooked and the liquid absorbed, stirring occasionally.
Remove the peppers from the oven and using a spoon, fill the peppers with the rice mixture. Sprinkle over the cubes of the Edam cheese and return to the oven for 5- 6 minutes or until the cheese has melted.
Serve 2 halves of pepper per person with a crisp green salad.
Top tip for making Easy Mediterranean stuffed peppers
Use brown rice to make this meal extra healthy and to fill yourself up for longer