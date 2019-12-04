Preheat the oven to 180ºC, 350ºF, gas mark 4.

Cut the peppers in half lengthways through the stalk, scrape out the seeds then place them, cut side up on a baking tray. Brush the peppers inside and out with 15 ml (1 tbsp) of the oil. Cook in the top of oven for 35-40 minutes, until softened and lightly charred.

Meanwhile make the stuffing: heat the remaining oil in a medium pan and cook the onion for 2-3 minutes until softened. Stir in the pine nuts and courgette and cook for 3-4 minutes until the pine nuts are lightly toasted. Stir in the rice, stock and tomatoes and bring to the boil. Season well with salt and black pepper, then simmer uncovered for 20-25 minutes until the rice is cooked and the liquid absorbed, stirring occasionally.

Remove the peppers from the oven and using a spoon, fill the peppers with the rice mixture. Sprinkle over the cubes of the Edam cheese and return to the oven for 5- 6 minutes or until the cheese has melted.