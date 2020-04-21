Trending:

Mediterranean-style barbecue chicken recipe

Click to rate
(11 ratings)
Sending your rating
GoodtoKnow
  • Low-fat
serves: 8
Skill: easy
Prep: 10 min
Cooking: 20 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 111 kCal 6%
Fat 5g 7%
  -  Saturates 1.5g 8%
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • What’s not to love about this barbecued chicken recipe? Just coat the chicken in sun-dried tomato and balsamic vinegar then cook on the barbie for 20 minutes

    Ingredients

    • 3tbsp sun-dried tomato paste
    • 4 sprigs rosemary leaves, chopped
    • 1tbsp balsamic vinegar.
    • 8 free-range chicken drumsticks

    Method

    • Mix sun-dried tomato paste with the rosemary leaves and balsamic vinegar.

    • Coat 8 free-range chicken drumsticks evenly.

    • Barbecue for 20 mins or until cooked through, turning to get an even charred flavour.

    Click to rate
    (11 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More