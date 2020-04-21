We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
What’s not to love about this barbecued chicken recipe? Just coat the chicken in sun-dried tomato and balsamic vinegar then cook on the barbie for 20 minutes
Ingredients
- 3tbsp sun-dried tomato paste
- 4 sprigs rosemary leaves, chopped
- 1tbsp balsamic vinegar.
- 8 free-range chicken drumsticks
Method
Mix sun-dried tomato paste with the rosemary leaves and balsamic vinegar.
Coat 8 free-range chicken drumsticks evenly.
Barbecue for 20 mins or until cooked through, turning to get an even charred flavour.