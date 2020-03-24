The whole family are going to love tucking into this mouth-watering melting Creme Egg bundt cake.

One of our favourite things about Easter is the glut of Creme Eggs that hit the supermarket shelves. If you’ve been stocking up on these gooey treats, this melting Creme Egg bundt cake is a great way of making them go even further. With a rich, chocolate sponge and a thick chocolate topping, this cake is a chocoholic’s dream. This Easter cake will take 10 mins to prep and 40 mins to bake. This cake has six Creme Eggs hiding inside the sponge so when you cut into it you can reveal it’s gooey, melting insides. It is also topped with more Creme Eggs which have been cut and melted slightly thanks to the warm chocolate topping. This Easter recipe will serve between 8-12 people. This is the perfect showstopper come Easter Sunday.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

For the cake:

300g butter

300g caster sugar

5 medium eggs

250 self-raising flour

150g cocoa powder

1 ½ tsp baking powder

6 Creme Eggs

To decorate:

200g milk chocolate

4 Creme Eggs

You will also need:

A small bundt tin

Cake release spray

Method Preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and spray the bundt tin with the cake release spray.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk all of the ingredients together, except for the Creme Eggs. Once the mixture is combined, pour into the bundt tin. Standing the Creme Eggs upright, push them gently into the mixture spreading them evenly apart around the tin. Make sure they don’t touch the base of the tin. Cover the top of the eggs with the cake mixture, you can use a spoon to do this. Mark on the tin with a pen where each egg has been placed so you know where to cut.

Pop in the oven and bake for 30-35 mins until springy to touch.

Leave to cool in the tin.

Meanwhile melt the chocolate in the microwave on low heat in short bursts, stirring until melted. Place the cake onto a serving plate, marking from the lines on the tin where each egg is. Pour the melted chocolate over the top.

Whilst the chocolate settles, cut the remaining Creme Egg with a sharp knife right down the middle to reveal the gooey centre. Decorate around the cake, being as messy as possible.

Serve and cut to reveal the gooey Creme Egg centre using the marked points on the plate.

Top tip for making Melting middle Creme Egg bundt cake If your bundt has cooked outside in, cover with tin foil and pop back into the oven. Bake for another 5 mins, check and then repeat if needed.

