These Easter melting moments are just perfect as an Easter treat served with a cuppa.

Melting moments are classic sandwich biscuits. They are light and crisp and can be made with a variety of different fillings. These nostalgic biscuits live up to their name and literally melt in your mouth thanks to the magic ingredient of cornflour. They’re the perfect treat for with a cup of tea. These melting moments have been given an Easter twist by using bunny shaped cookie cutters for a novelty effect. We’ve used a sweet Nutella filling for our melting moments, giving them a rich chocolate and hazelnut flavour. You could try using other fillings such as a classic buttercream, jam or peanut butter. Our melting moments Easter biscuits are a fun springtime bake to make with kids, and we bet they’ll make the grown ups smile too.

Ingredients 220g butter

90g icing sugar

90g cornflour

250g plain flour

1tsp vanilla extract

For the filling:

100g softened butter

110g icing sugar, sifted

2tbsp Nutella

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C. Beat together the butter and icing sugar until light and fluffy, then fold through the cornflour, plain flour and vanilla extract and stir until the mixture comes together.

Roll the mixture out on a floured surface to about 1.5cm thick (the dough may break and crack – just press back together when necessary). Cut out bunny shapes with a cutter or knife – about 36-40 shapes to make 18-20 biscuits. Bake the biscuits for 12-15 mins until golden and crisp. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on a baking rack.

To make the nutella filling, beat together the butter, icing sugar and nutella. Spoon the mixture onto half of the biscuits, and top each with another biscuit.

