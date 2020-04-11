An impressive and super-easy dessert – make this meringue stack pavlova ahead to save on time.

Whether you’re looking for a weekday treat or a unique dinner-party dessert, this meringue stack pavlova is really something exciting.

The perfect end to a dinner party or an Easter feast, this meringue stack pavlova will impress any guest. Give it a special party feeling by placing some sparklers in and watching them glow. Once you’ve made the meringues, you can choose different fruits and fillings if you would like. Seasonal fruits work well and a pot of ready made custard is a nice choice instead of the cream or curd.

We have used mini eggs and edible flowers to add an Easter twist but you can use fresh fruit, other kinds of chocolate or even spun sugar to decorate.

Ingredients 10 free-range egg whites

350g caster sugar

1tbsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp cornflour

1tbsp white wine vinegar

For the lemon curd:

2 large or 3 smaller lemons, zest and juice

3 egg yolks, 1 whole egg

90g caster sugar

40g butter, cubed

To serve :

600ml whipping or double cream

To top:

100g raspberries

100g blueberries

easter eggs and edible flowers to decorate, optional

Method Preheat the oven to 130C/ Gas 1⁄2. Beat the egg whites until thick and glossy, then slowly add the sugar, whisking continuously.

Once the sugar has dissolved and the meringue forms thick peaks, whisk in the vanilla, corn flour and vinegar.

Spoon the meringue onto silicone mats or greased baking sheets, to form 4 different sized circles ranging from large to small.

Place in the oven and bake for 1 hr 20 mins. Once cooked, open the oven door and allow to cool.

For the curd, combine all the ingredients in a bowl and place it over a pan of gently simmering water. Whisk for 20- 25 mins until thickened. Chill.

To serve, whip the cream until soft peaks form.

Sandwich the meringue layers together with the cream and lemon curd and berries. Top with, and add to each layer, extra berries, flowers and Easter eggs if using. Serve immediately.

Top tip for making Meringue stack pavlova Why not serve this at a dinner party or birthday party? Leave out the mini eggs and stick in a few sparklers

