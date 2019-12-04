Michel Roux’s hollandaise sauce is perfect with fish like salmon or in eggs Benedict. This recipe serves 6 people and will take around 25 mins to prepare and cook (plus cooling time). Hollandaise sauce is delicious and it is so easy to rustle up when using this simple recipe. Michel Roux makes this sauce extra thick and creamy by using egg yolks and butter. The lemon and white peppercorn give this hollandaise sauce a kick of flavour. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. We’d recommend using on the day you make it for the best flavour and freshness.

Ingredients 1tbsp white wine vinegar

1tsp white peppercorns, crushed

4 egg yolks

250g butter, clarified (melted butter with the milk solids and water removed), cooled to tepid

Salt to taste

Juice of ½ lemon

Method In a thick-bottomed stainless steel or copper saucepan, mix the wine vinegar with 4tbsp of cold water and the crushed peppercorns. Let it bubble to reduce by one-third, then leave to cool completely. Add the egg yolks to the cold reduction and mix with a whisk.

Put the saucepan on a heat diffuser over a very low heat and continue whisking, making sure that the whisk comes into contact with the bottom of the pan.

Gradually increase the heat so that the sauce emulsifies progressively, becoming very smooth and creamy after 8-10 mins. Do not allow the temperature of the sauce to rise above 65°C.

Off the heat and still whisking, pour in the tepid clarified butter in a steady stream. Season the sauce with salt. At the last moment, stir in the lemon juice. Pass the sauce through a muslin-lined chinois to eliminate the crushed peppercorns if required, then serve immediately.

Top tip for making Michel Roux’s hollandaise sauce Hollandaise sauce can't be kept waiting, so serve it as soon as it is made, or keep it covered for a short time in a warm place if you must.