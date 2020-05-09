We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Millie’s cookies recipe includes golden syrup and brown sugar, making them extra chewy and delicious!

Once you’ve mastered this simple Millie’s cookies recipe you can experiment with different flavour combinations. White chocolate chips and dried strawberries would make a nice twist, but you can use your imagination to create other combinations. Or, why not ask the kids to request different flavours?

To make these Millie’s style cookies, you only need six ingredients. We bet you already have most of them in your cupboard! This is one of the best recipes to make on a lazy Sunday afternoon when you can’t be bothered to walk to the shop or if you’re low on baking ingredients. This simple recipe makes 20 thin chewy cookies and takes around 32 mins to prepare and bake. So you can have delicious Millies-style cookies in just over half an hour!

Store your Millie’s cookies in an airtight container or jar so they keep all their flavour and chewy texture. These simple chocolate chip cookies would make great food gifts too. Just wrap them up in a cellophane bag and tie with a ribbon to give to someone special.

Watch how to make Millie’s cookies

Ingredients 125g unsalted butter, softened

100g light brown sugar

2tbsp golden syrup

1tsp vanilla essence

160g self-raising flour

150g chocolate, milk, dark or white broken into 0.5cm chunks

Method To start making your chocolate chip cookies, preheat the oven to 180C, gas 4.

Beat the butter and sugar together until light and creamy. Beat the golden syrup into the butter and sugar with the vanilla essence. Mix in flour and chocolate chunks until just combined.

Take a teaspoonful of the mixture, roll it into a ball, then place onto a greased baking tray, flattening it slightly with the palm of your hand. Repeat with the remaining dough, allowing plenty of room for the cookies to spread while baking.

Bake for 12 mins until golden brown.

Allow chocolate chip cookies to cool on the tray for few mins before transferring them to a wire rack.

Top tip for making Millie’s cookies To make double chocolate chip cookies, substitute 25g of flour with 25g cocoa powder.