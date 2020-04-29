We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Millionaire’s shortbread is super-easy to make. The combination of chocolate, delicious caramel and buttery shortbread is a real crowd-pleaser.

The secret to moreish millionaire’s shortbread? A jar of dulce de leche for the filling – naughty but very nice!

This classic tray bake is just the kind of recipe we think everyone should be able to whip up on a grey day.

The layers of sweet caramel, buttery shortbread and rich chocolate are a match made in heaven.

This lovely recipe keeps prep to a minimum with an easy method so you have time to put your feet up and enjoy baking. Much better than having to fuss over the boiling points of caramel and other such things!

Our recipe serves over eight people, so it’s perfect for a party or an afternoon tea.

Ingredients 150g (5oz) butter

75g (3oz) caster sugar

225g (8oz) plain flour

450g jar dulce de leche (milk caramel, which you'll find in the baking aisle)

250g (9oz) dark or milk chocolate, melted

You'll also need:

23cm x 33cm (9in x 13in) baking tin

Method Beat the butter and the sugar together until pale and creamy. Sift in the flour and beat until combined (if using a food processor, whiz the ingredients until they’re just combined).

Tip the mixture into a baking tin. Press lightly into the tin and prick all over with a fork. Bake for 30-35 mins at 180°C, 350°F or gas 4 until it turns a pale biscuit colour. Cool in the tin, making it easier to pour over the caramel sauce later.

Heat the jar of dulce de leche for 1 min in the microwave (or pour into a pan and heat gently, so it pours more easily). Pour on top of the shortbread in the tin and smooth with a spatula. Allow to set in the fridge, then pour the melted chocolate over the top. Smooth with a palette knife and put back in the fridge to set completely.

To store, cut into squares and keep your millionaire’s shortbread in an airtight box in the fridge for up to three days.

Top tip for making Millionaire’s shortbread recipe The shortbread can be enjoyed without the sauce and chocolate - just mark out the portions and sprinkle with a little sugar before baking.

