Learn how to make these mouth-watering mince pie cupcakes. If you love mince pies you're really going to love tucking into these tasty, sweet treats come the festive period.

These cupcakes are a modern twist on the classic mince pie and also freezer friendly. Decorate just before serving, as the brandy cream topping is made with fresh cream. They look really delicate and are full of fruity mincemeat as well as some naughty brandy. These cupcakes will really get you in the festive spirit and they’ll be a real hit with both family and friends!

Ingredients 225g self-raising flour

2tsp mixed spice

175g butter, at room temperature

175g soft light brown muscovado sugar

3 large eggs

100ml buttermilk

150g mincemeat

For the topping:

150g mincemeat

300ml double cream

1 tbsp brandy

Icing sugar, for dusting

Method Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas Mark 4. Line two 12 hole muffin tins with 18 paper cases.

Sift the flour and mixed spice together in a bowl.

In a separate bowl, cream the butter and sugar together for 3–5 minutes until light and creamy. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing all the time. The mixture might look split at this stage, but don’t worry, that’s normal.

Fold in a third of the flour and beat well. Add half of the buttermilk and beat well. Fold in another third of the flour and beat well. Add the remaining buttermilk and finally the last third of the flour mixture, beating well between each addition.

Place a dessertspoon of the cake mix into each paper case. Spoon a rounded teaspoon of mincemeat over the mixture and cover with another dessertspoon of the cake mix. Bake for 20–25 minutes until golden brown and springy to the touch. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

For the topping, spoon the mincemeat into a small, heavy based pan and bring slowly to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer over a low heat for 3 minutes until the suet is cooked out. Remove from the heat and leave to cool. Whip the cream and brandy together to soft peaks. Gently fold in the cooled mincemeat.

To decorate, cut the tops off the cakes, like you would to make butterfly cakes. Using a star shaped cutter, cut a star out of each cake top. Spoon the mincemeat cream onto each cake and top with the cut out star. Dust with icing sugar.

Top tip for making Mince pie cupcakes These aren't just for Christmas - they're store cupboard friendly if you store them in an air-tight container.