Preheat your oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Roll out your pastry and cut out your chosen shapes. Cut two for each pop, one slightly larger than the other.

Place your stick in the centre of the smaller shape, making sure at least an inch of the stick is on the pastry.

Roll a small ball of leftover pastry and place it over the stick. Press the two pieces of pastry together to secure the stick in place.

Place a small amount of mincemeat (around 1tsp) on top of the stick.

Cover the mincemeat with the larger shape of pastry and gently press the egdes of both pieces of pastry together – making sure there are no gaps so no mincemeat escapes. Decorate with other festive shapes of pastry if you wish.

Lightly glaze the pastry with the beaten egg and place in the oven. Bake for around 20 mins until the pastry is golden brown.