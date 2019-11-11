Bored of the same old mince pies every year and tired of slaving away for hours in your kitchen? Well, mince pie snowflakes turn your traditional mince pie into something a little more special. Using shop-bought puff pastry and mincemeat, it’s just a case of giving your mince pies a little kick of flavour with some extra brandy and orange. Served hot or cold, on their own or with cream, these little treats will excite your friends and family and take less than an hour to make!

Ingredients 1 jar of mincemeat (around 400g)

150g ground almonds

Zest of 1 orange

2tbsp brandy

500g pack of ready-made puff pastry

Demerara sugar, for sprinkling

Method Pre-heat oven to 180°C/355°F/Gas Mark 4 and line a few baking sheets with baking paper. Put the mincemeat, ground almonds, orange zest and brandy into a food processor and blitz for around 1 min to make a smooth paste.

Next, cut the puff pastry block into 20 identical cubes (around 2cm x 2cm each) and roll each piece out to a square of 2mm thickness.

Taking one square, place 1tsp of the paste into the centre, bring the corners over the mixture into the middle, squeeze together then pinch the top off to seal. Flatten down with the palm of your hand to create a circle.

Next, flip the circle over and make 6 small incisions (1cm) into the centre to create 6 flaps. Then, going clockwise, twist each flap up the same way, pulling one flap slightly over the next. Repeat with the other 19.

Place on to the baking sheets, brush the tops with milk or egg wash and sprinkle over with demerara sugar. Bake in the oven for about 20 mins until golden brown and puffed up.

Top tip for making Mince pie snowflakes The addition of ground almonds turns the mincemeat into a luxurious nutty paste so the mixture won’t seep out of your snowflakes in the oven.