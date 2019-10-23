Nothing says Christmas quite like a mince pie. These buttery treats packed full of mincemeat are made with orange pastry, for an extra festive feel. Easily halved or doubled, this a great recipe for making ahead. After you have made the pies, they can be frozen (uncooked) for up to a month. Perfect for brining out when unexpected guests arrive

Ingredients 140g butter, softened

55g icing sugar, sieved

55g cornflour

170g plain flour.

1 egg yolk.

Few drops of orange essence.

Jar of mincemeat

Method In a large bowl, beat together the butter and icing sugar.

Sift in the cornflour and flour and mix well. Add the orange essence.

Add just enough of the egg yolk to make a firm, smooth dough.

Wrap in cling film and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas mark 6.

Place on a lightly floured board and roll out. Cut out circles, depending on the depth of your muffin tin, with a round cutter. Push into the wells of a 12-hole muffin tin.

Re-roll the leftover and cut out enough circles to cover the tops.

Spoon a heaped tbsp. of mincemeat into each case. Press the tops on.

Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes until golden. Serve dusted with icing sugar.

Top tip for making Mince pies with orange pastry Give your mince pies an indulgent twist by adding a layer of almond frangipan. Mix together 200g of ground almonds, 200g golden caster sugar, 4 egg whites and a few drops of almond extract. Spoon over 1tbsp of this mix over the mincemeat