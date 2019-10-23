Trending:

Mince pies with orange pastry recipe

(73 ratings)
makes:

12

Skill:

medium

Prep:

20 min

Cooking:

20 min

Nothing says Christmas quite like a mince pie. These buttery treats packed full of mincemeat are made with orange pastry, for an extra festive feel. Easily halved or doubled, this a great recipe for making ahead. After you have made the pies, they can be frozen (uncooked) for up to a month. Perfect for brining out when unexpected guests arrive

Ingredients

  • 140g butter, softened
  • 55g icing sugar, sieved
  • 55g cornflour
  • 170g plain flour.
  • 1 egg yolk.
  • Few drops of orange essence.
  • Jar of mincemeat

Method

  • In a large bowl, beat together the butter and icing sugar.

  • Sift in the cornflour and flour and mix well. Add the orange essence.

  • Add just enough of the egg yolk to make a firm, smooth dough.

  • Wrap in cling film and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas mark 6.

  • Place on a lightly floured board and roll out. Cut out circles, depending on the depth of your muffin tin, with a round cutter. Push into the wells of a 12-hole muffin tin.

  • Re-roll the leftover and cut out enough circles to cover the tops.

  • Spoon a heaped tbsp. of mincemeat into each case. Press the tops on.

  • Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes until golden. Serve dusted with icing sugar.

Top tip for making Mince pies with orange pastry

Give your mince pies an indulgent twist by adding a layer of almond frangipan. Mix together 200g of ground almonds, 200g golden caster sugar, 4 egg whites and a few drops of almond extract. Spoon over 1tbsp of this mix over the mincemeat

