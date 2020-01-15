These minced beef stuffed peppers are scrumptious. There always seems to be an odd pepper lurking in the back of the fridge salad drawer. Sometime a recipe calls for a crisp, crunchy fresh pepper but this recipe works great with ones which have started to soften already. The filling is a traditional Italian meat recipe, similar to bolognese but without the tomato based sauce. The mixture can be made up to a day in advance and kept chilled until ready to use. Try using a mixture of red, yellow and orange peppers for a colourful and tasty family supper. Love a good stuffed pepper? We’ve got loads of delicious stuffed pepper recipes right here.

Watch how to make Minced beef stuffed peppers

Ingredients 500g pack of mince meat

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic clove, peeled and finely chopped

100g button mushrooms, quartered

Few sprigs of fresh thyme leaves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 red peppers, halved and deseeded

100g cheddar cheese, grated

Method To begin making your stuffed peppers preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas mark 6/. In a large frying pan, begin to heat the onion and garlic before adding the mince meat. Brown for 5mins and drain off any excess oil. Return to heat and add mushrooms and thyme to pan and cook for further 2mins. Season and set aside.

Place the pepper halves upwards facing on a baking tray. Season them with a little salt and pepper and spoon the mince mixture into each pepper until full. Bake for 20-25mins until the peppers are almost tender. Sprinkle grated cheese evenly on each one and return to oven for further 5-10mins to melt and turn golden. Serve.

Top tip for making Minced beef stuffed peppers Use extra lean mince for a real low fat version and look out for reduced fat cheddar to save on calories.