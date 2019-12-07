Bored of mince pies? Try something new this Christmas. Our mincemeat soufflés are light, delicious and they’ll impress any guest.

Soufflés have a bad reputation for being difficult to make but we’ve got you covered with this festive version. There’s a light and fluffy taste of Christmas in every mouthful, and they’re far more original than a pie. You can use your favourite mincemeat for the soufflé or if you make your own then use that instead! These are a great alternative to a Christmas pudding, especially because they are so light. They’re not just for your Christmas dinner though, give them a go at any point over the festive period and you won’t be disappointed.

Ingredients 150g mincemeat

15g corn flour, mixed with 2tbsp water to make a smooth paste

150g egg white (about 4 large egg whites)

60g caster sugar

6 Kirsch cherries 15g flaked almonds

Icing sugar, to serve

You will also need

6 ramekins, brushed lightly with melted butter and chilled

Method Heat the oven to 200C/Gas 6. Heat the mincemeat with 1tbsp water and the corn flour paste. Bring to a boil to thicken, then allow to cool. Whisk the egg white until no longer yellow.

Gradually add the sugar until the whisk leaves a trail in the mix and the texture resembles shaving foam.

Beat a third of the meringue mixture into the mincemeat. Then fold in the rest of the meringue, a third at a time, until fully combined. Don’t overdo it, as you don’t want to knock all the air out of the mixture. Put a few dollops of the mixture into each ramekin. Using a palette knife, carefully make sure the mixture comes right up the sides but leave a small dip in the middle for a cherry.

Place a cherry inside each and cover the hole with more meringue mix. Use the palette knife to scrape off the excess mixture so it’s at on top. Run your thumb around the edge of the ramekin, as this will help your soufflés to rise.

Bake in the oven for 5 mins, then top with the flaked almonds. Return to the oven for another 5 mins. Sprinkle with some sifted icing sugar and serve immediately.

Top tip for making Mincemeat soufflé Fill your souffles with the surprise treat of your choice, you could opt for another spoonful of mincemeat or some chocolate chips.