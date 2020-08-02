We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This quick, cheap and easy minestrone soup recipe uses leftover or frozen veg and cooked meat with pasta and beans in a tomato stock. It’s the perfect option for dinner. This chunky soup is a quick option for lunch too as it takes 30 mins to make.

This soup recipe serves 4 people but of course ingredients can be doubled to make more. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Or it can be stored in a freezable container and frozen on the day its made, once completely cooled, for about 1 month.

This healthy soup works out at only 190 calories per serving. This is great if you’re trying to cut down and be healthy. If you want to make this minestrone soup vegetarian, all you have to do is leave out the meat.

Learn how to make minestrone soup with our easy recipe…

Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, peeled and chopped

500g carton passata (tomato sauce)

150g can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

60g (2oz) orzo (rice-shaped) pasta

1 vegetable or chicken stock cube

Good pinch of dried oregano

About 125g (4oz) cooked vegetables, eg, carrots and parsnips, chopped

About 100g (3½ oz) cooked meat — we used gammon

Handful of cooked cabbage

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Put the oil and onion in a large pan, and cook for about 5 mins until the onion is soft.

Add the passata, plus 500ml (16fl oz) water, the beans, pasta, a crumbled stock cube and the oregano.

Bring to the boil, simmer for 10 minutes. Add the chopped vegetables and cooked meat. Heat through and serve topped with shredded, cooked cabbage that’s also been heated through, in a microwave. Season and serve.

Top tip for making Minestrone soup Top tip: You can use bacon or lardons, and frozen vegetables, and add a can of tomatoes instead of passata, and substitute rice for the pasta.

Is minestrone soup good for you?

Minestrone soup is good for you as its packed full of veggies and fibre. The vegetables, greens, legumes are bursting with good vitamins and minerals to improve digestion as well being low in saturated fats and cholesterol.

What do you eat with minestrone soup?

Minestrone soup is often served with a side dish such as a light salad or a loaf of crusty bread for dipping - the choice is yours depending if you’re trying to be healthy or opting for a nice treat. You can serve minestrone soup as a starter on its own, you could serve it as a filling lunch or light dinner.

