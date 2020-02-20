We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mini chocolate Swiss rolls take a the classic swiss roll cake and transform it into a bite sized treat. These tasty little cakes are perfect for serving with coffee or enjoying on your own with an afternoon cuppa.

Chocolate Swiss rolls are a party food favourite. Layers of chocolate sponge and vanilla frosting are rolled up to make a beautiful roulade, then cut into individual portions and coated in smooth chocolate icing.

Once you’ve got the basic swiss roll technique mastered, you’ll be able to whip up a batch of these so easily. These mini chocolate swiss rolls make a great addition to a buffet, and always go down well at kids birthday parties.

This fun twist on a sponge cake is a firm favourite with both kids and adults, after you’ve had one you won’t be able to resist going back for another! Try making your very own mini chocolate swiss rolls with our easy recipe.

Ingredients For the Swiss roll

:

90g (3oz) plain flour

15g (½oz) cocoa powder

½ level teaspoon baking powder

3 large eggs

90g (3oz) caster sugar

For the filling and icing

:

90g (3oz) butter

375g (13oz) icing sugar

45g (1½oz) ground almonds

Few drops of vanilla extract

60g (2oz) plain chocolate

33 x 23cm (13 x 9in)

Swiss roll tin, lined with Bakewell paper

Paper piping bag

Method Set the oven to Gas Mark 6 or 200°C. Sift the flour, cocoa and baking powder on to a piece of paper.

Put the eggs and sugar in a large bowl placed over a pan of steaming water, making sure that the base of the bowl doesn’t touch the water. Whisk until the mixture thickens and the whisk leaves a good trail when lifted out. Tip in the flour mixture and fold in.

Pour the mixture into the tin and smooth it into the corners. Bake for 10 mins until firm to the touch.

Turn the cake out quickly on to a sheet of baking paper dusted with caster sugar. Take the lining paper off, trim the cake edges, make a slit 1cm (½in) in from a short edge, then immediately roll the cake up from either end very firmly with the paper inside, to create two rolls meeting in the middle. Leave to cool.

To make the filling: Cream the butter; add 125g (4oz) sifted icing sugar, almonds and vanilla. Beat until smooth.

Unroll the cake carefully, just enough to spread the filling over, leaving a narrow border. Roll the cake up again. Cut into 8 even rolls and put these on a wire rack, over paper.

To make the icing: From the icing sugar left, measure out 3tbsp and mix with 1tsp water in a small bowl. Spoon this into a paper piping bag.

Melt the chocolate in a large bowl in the microwave. Beat in the rest of the icing sugar with about 4tbsp warm water to make a pouring icing.

To decorate: Spoon about 1tbsp chocolate icing on to a cake, work it over the top with a spoon and let it run down the sides a little. Smooth over with a palette knife dipped in hot water. Pipe a swirl of white icing over the top. Leave to set before serving.

Top tip for making Mini chocolate Swiss rolls This recipe was updated from a dish featured in the April 1954 issue of Women's Weekly

Click to rate ( 61 ratings) Sending your rating