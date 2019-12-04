This mini Christmas cakes recipe makes delicious little muffin-sized, brandy infused treats that are just perfect for sharing with friends and family.

Or, if you prefer a lighter fruit cake at Christmas, then these individual muffin-sized cakes are just the thing.

Made with a simple all-in-one sponge cake mix they are so much quicker to make than a classic fruit cake too! To give the cakes a boozier flavour, soak the dried fruit in 2 tbsp rum or brandy for 1-2 hrs before adding to the sponge mixture.

For a sophisticated topping, add blanched almonds, pecans, sliced dried apricots and mixed coloured glace cherries, then glaze with a little warmed honey or syrup. Divine.

Ingredients 175g butter, softened

175g light soft brown sugar

3 eggs, beaten

175g self-raising flour

½tsp baking powder

2tsp ground mixed spice

115g mixed dried fruit

2tbsp brandy or orange juice

115g icing sugar

1-2tbsp hot water

12 glace cherries

Holly leaves, to decorate

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Thoroughly grease a non-stick 12-hole muffin tray and place a circle of baking paper in the base of each hole.

Place the butter, sugar, eggs, flour, baking powder and mixed spice in a large bowl and beat with an electric hand-held mixed for 3-4 mins until pale and creamy. Fold in the dried mixed fruit and brandy or orange juice.

Spoon the mixture into the prepared muffin tray. Bake for 25-30 mins until risen and golden and a skewer inserted into one of the cakes comes out clean. Leave in the tray for 3-4 mins then turn out onto a wire rack and leave to cool completely.

Sift the icing sugar into a bowl and stir in enough of the warm water to make a smooth and thick icing. Spoon the icing onto the top of the cakes, letting it slowly drizzle down the sides. Top each cake with a glace cherry and a couple of holly leaves. Leave to set.

Top tip for making Mini Christmas cakes For smaller cakes divide the mixture between 2 x 12-hole buns trays and bake for 20-25 mins.