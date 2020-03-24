This Mini Egg brownie tart is so easy to make at home and tastes just as good as it looks.

If you love the buttery pastry case of a tart and you’re fan of a gooey, rich chocolate brownie you’re going to love this sweet, Easter-themed Mini Egg brownie tart. This tart makes a tasty treat as an Easter dessert. This recipe uses a readymade pastry case which you can buy in most supermarkets, but feel free to make your own from scratch. The brownie is made with dark chocolate and cocoa powder to make it extra luxurious and rich. Sprinkled with Mini Eggs which melt in the middle thanks to the warmth of the brownie. We’d recommend serving this tart for dessert with a generous helping of ice cream. This tart serves between 8-10 people. It will take around 50 mins in total to make this Easter recipe.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

1x large pastry case or 8x small pastry cases

100g dark chocolate

50g butter

125g caster sugar

2 large eggs

30g plain flour

30g cocoa powder

1 pack of Mini Eggs

Method Preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and place the pastry case on a baking tray.

Melt the dark chocolate on a low heat in the microwave, stirring every now and then until melted. Leave to cool slightly.

In a large mixing bowl add the rest of the ingredients (expect the Mini Eggs) and whisk with an electric hand whisk until combined. Gradually pour in the melted chocolate and combine.

Crush most of the Mini Eggs in a small cellophane bag using a rolling pin. Keep some whole for decorating the tart after it comes out the oven. Sprinkle half into the pastry case.

Pour the brownie mix over the top, filling three quarters of the way. Bake in the oven for 20 mins.

Take out of the oven and sprinkle the other half of the crushed Mini Eggs on top and cover lightly with a sheet of greaseproof paper and bake for a further 5 mins.

Leave to cool and scatter any remaining Mini Eggs on top. Slice and serve.

Top tip for making Mini Egg brownie tart Swap the Mini Eggs for Creme Eggs instead of an even gooier experience!

Click to rate ( 177 ratings) Sending your rating