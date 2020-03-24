This impressive Mini Eggs cake takes only an hour to prepare and bake.

This mouth-watering Mini Egg cake is just that, with crushed Mini Eggs in the filling and a rich Nutella spread to keep those sweet treats in place. Nothing says ‘Happy Easter’ more than a chocolate cake covered head to toe in Mini Eggs. The kids are going to love this delicious cake, you could even swap the sponge for their favourite flavour – try a classic vanilla sponge or lemon cake instead. Chocolate buttercream or melted chocolate would work just as well for the covering of this cake. When it comes to decorating this cake with Mini Eggs the trick is to start from the base and work your way up making sure each egg sits comfortably. This Easter cake will take around 30 mins to prep and 30 mins to bake. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

200g butter

200g caster sugar

4 medium eggs

150 self-raising flour

50g cocoa powder

½ tsp baking powder

For decorating:

2 large packs of Mini Eggs

Nutella or chocolate buttercream

Method Preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and line 2x 20cm round cake tins with greaseproof paper.

In a large mixing bowl add all the ingredients and whisk until combined with an electric hand whisk.

Pour the cake mixture evenly into both tins and bake in the oven for 10-20 mins until springy to touch. Leave to cool for a little while and then pop out onto a wire rack.

Decide which cake is going to be the top and which will be the bottom and spread the base with Nutella or chocolate buttercream.

Crush half a pack of Mini Eggs in a small cellophane bag using a rolling pin and sprinkle onto the filling. Pop on the top cake and press down firmly sandwiching the crushed Mini Eggs in the centre.

Spoon the Nutella onto the cake and spread evenly with a spatular or the back of a spoon.

Cover in Mini Eggs starting from the base and working your way around the cake. Leave to set.

Top tip for making Mini Egg cake This cake should keep for 2-3 days in an airtight container or wrapped in tinfoil

