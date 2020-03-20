Take hot cross buns to the next level with this Mini Egg chocolate hot cross buns recipe.

This Mini Egg chocolate hot cross buns recipe combines a rich chocolate mixture with white chocolate crosses and crunchy Mini Eggs hidden in the middle.

One of our best Easter recipes, try them for afternoon tea, toasted and spread with butter. Or, for the chocaholics out there, why not try them with chocolate spread?

For a classic chocolate orange combination, you could try eating these chocolate buns with marmalade.

If you fancy a naughty Easter dessert, top these homemade hot cross buns with melted chocolate, chopped nuts and fruit. The ultimate indulgent Easter recipe!

Why not get the kids to help make them if they’re around the house? They’re sure to love these classic bakes with a chocolate twist.

Ingredients 450g plain white bread flour

25g cocoa powder

1tsp salt

85g chopped butter

100g caster sugar

14g dried yeast

1 large egg

190ml warm milk

150g Mini Eggs

50g white chocolate

2tbsp marmalade (to glaze)

Method Whisk the dry ingredients together in a bowl. Add the butter and rub together until the mix looks like breadcrumbs. Whisk the egg and milk together and pour onto the dry ingredients. Stir to combine.

Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 10 minutes until smooth and elastic. Place it in a lightly oiled mixing bowl, cover with clig film and leave in a warm place for 2 hours until it has doubled in size.

Once risen, remove the dough from the bowl and knead through the chocolate Mini Eggs.

Split the mixture into 12 evenly sized buns and roll to make the tops look smooth and shiny.

Leave on a lightly greased tray, slightly seperated in rows for another hour or so, covered loosly with cling film, until doubled in size again.

Preheat your oven to 200°C/392°F/Gas Mark 6. Score crosses in the top of each bun with a sharp knfie. Bake in the middle of the oven for 20 minutes until risen and slightly firm. Remove from the oven and leave to cool.

Heat the marmalade and brush onto the buns to glaze.

Melt the chocolate and spoon into a piping bag. Pipe croses into the dents on top of the buns.

Top tip for making Mini Egg chocolate hot cross buns If you don't have a piping bag you can snip the corner off of a sandwich bag and use that instead.

Click to rate ( 6 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week