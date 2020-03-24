These impressive Mini Egg chocolate meringue nests make delicious treats at Easter.

Mini Egg chocolate meringue nests would make the perfect Easter dessert for Easter Sunday. With a crisp coating and gooey centre, these meringues are perfect drizzled in chocolate and cream and topped with plenty of Mini Eggs of course. The meringues are much easier to make than you may think and will take around 1hr and 40 mins to prepare and bake. If you want to give them a subtle twist, how about adding a few drops of food colouring to the meringue mixture and swirl it through to create tie-dye style meringues. They are well worth the wait! This recipe makes 6 good sized meringues. Leftover meringue can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2 days, but of course are best served fresh.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

4 egg whites

250g white caster sugar

1 tsp cornflour

1 tsp white wine vinegar

300ml double cream

100g chocolate, melted

1x pack Mini Eggs

Method Put the oven on its lowest setting 100C/gas ½ . Whisk the egg whites until stiff and standing in peaks. Add half the sugar, whisk in well then add the rest of the sugar in 2 batches to make a thick, glossy meringue. Whisk the cornflour mixture into the meringue with the vinegar. Spoon 6 large, fluffy mounds of meringue onto 2 baking trays lined with baking paper and bake for 1½ hrs, until they’re crisp and come off the paper easily. Turn off the oven and leave them in there to cool.

Whip the cream until soft and billowy, then fold in the chocolate lightly. Spoon into the nests and serve with Mini Eggs.

Top tip for making Mini Egg chocolate meringue nests Swirl the chocolate through the cream at the last moment before serving.

