Learn how to make these mouthwatering Mini Egg pancakes in just a few simple steps. It's the perfect, chocolatey twist on classic pancakes.

These are the ultimate breakfast treat, made with rich cocoa and studded with pretty looking Mini Eggs. If you are not quite sure you can manage chocolate at breakfast then these light and fluffy pancakes also make a delicious dessert. Try serving them with chocolate sauce and whipped cream. Taking only 20 minutes in total, these are the perfect baking project to get the kids interested in cooking… and chocolate!

Ingredients 1 egg

225g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

300ml milk

75g caster sugar

25g melted butter

25g cocoa

50g Mini Eggs

To serve:

Melted chocolate

Crushed Mini Eggs

Method For this Easter recipe you will need to whisk together all the dry ingredients, slowly adding the milk, butter, and finally the egg. Whisk the mixture for a few minutes until smooth and thick.Carefully stir through the Mini Eggs.

Put a dash of oil in a frying pan and heat on the cooker top. Drop tablespoons of the pancake mixture into the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Carefully flip the pancakes using a spatula and remove from the pan after a further 1-2 minutes. Serve with melted chocolate and crushed Mini Eggs.

Top tip for making Mini Egg pancakes The pancakes are ready to flip for the first time when the upturned side is covered in bubbles.

