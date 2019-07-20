The first task is to crumble the Shredded Wheat into small pieces. It goes without saying that this is a great job for a little helper! Place the crispy shredded wheat into a mixing bowl and let your child use their hands to break it all up.

Weigh the mini marshmallows and butter into a large microwavable mixing bowl. Transfer the mixing bowl into the microwave and heat on high, in 20 second intervals, stirring in between, until the marshmallows and butter have melted. The mixture will be on the warm side so be ready with the oven gloves!

Your little helper can now tip the crumbled Shredded Wheat into the marshmallow mixture while you stir. The mixture will be very stiff and sticky!

Once the mixture has combined, you will need to tip it out onto a piece of baking paper or cling film. Now you are ready to shape it into a wreath.

The mixture will be incredibly sticky; there’s no getting away from it! You can wipe some oil over your hands before you start shaping to decrease the stickiness!

Once you have created a wreath shape, and wiped your hands clean, it’s time to get decorating. Weigh the white chocolate into a small microwavable bowl and heat in the microwave, on high, for around 20 seconds. It’s only a small quantity of chocolate so keep a watchful eye; it won’t take long to melt.

Now your child can get creative and take the lead. They can decorate the wreath with the mini eggs, using the melted white chocolate as the ‘glue’. While they are busy, you may feel inclined to quality control any leftover Mini Eggs!