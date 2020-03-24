Learn how to make this impressive Mini Eggs chocolate nest cake in just a few simple steps.

Our Mini Eggs chocolate nest cake is the perfect chocolate treat for Easter – it’s easy to make and ready in under an hour (and we guarantee it will be loved by kids and grown-ups alike). This Mini Eggs chocolate nest cake is such a great choice if you’re feeding a crowd over the bank holiday – it looks really stunning and although it looks really impressive, it won’t take ages to make. The pretzel sticks covered in chocolate sauce really do look like a nest. Every household is full of Mini Eggs at Easter so you can scatter as many as you can fit on the nest for a really pretty finish. It will take 20 mins to prep this cake and 25 mins to bake. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

175g butter, softened

175g caster sugar

2 large eggs

1tsp vanilla extract

175g self-raising flour

50g cocoa

1-2tbsp milk

For the buttercream:

150g butter, softened

225g icing sugar

50g cocoa

1tsp vanilla extract

2tbsp milk

For the nest:

150g dark chocolate, chopped

1tbsp golden syrup

75g pretzel sticks

1x90g bag Cadbury’s Mini Eggs

Small plastic birds, to decorate

Method Heat the oven to 190C, gas 5. Grease and line 2x20cm sandwich tins.

Tip the butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla, flour, cocoa and milk into a food processor, and whizz until smooth and light. Spoon into the tins and bake for 25 mins until a skewer comes out clean.

Meanwhile, to make the icing, beat the butter, icing sugar, cocoa, vanilla and milk until smooth and creamy; set aside.

To make the nest, melt the chocolate and golden syrup in a bowl in the microwave. Stir through the pretzel sticks and pour onto a baking tray lined with clingfilm to shape into a nest, and leave to set.

Once cooled, cut a 6cm round out of one of the cakes and remove the centre. Spread the other cake with a third of the buttercream and top with the other sponge. Cover the cake with the remaining buttercream and top with the nest. Fill with Mini Eggs and decorate with little birds to serve.

Top tip for making Mini Eggs chocolate nest cake Mix up the topping by choosing mini Creme Eggs or Galaxy Golden Eggs instead of (or as well as!) Mini Eggs

