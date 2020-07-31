We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fluffy, fruit and incredibly moreish – these mini mango and passionfruit baked cheesecakes gluten-free Hobnobs for added convenience.

What’s special about our mango and passionfruit baked cheesecakes? Well firstly, they’re an easy gluten-free bake, they only take 10mins to prep and they taste amazing! We’ve used a gluten-free variety of Hobnob biscuits, which are available in most supermarkets. Experiment with your favourite biscuits, a gingernut base would be delicious in this recipe too.

Baked cheesecakes are light, fluffy and indulgent and these mini ones are perfect if you want a special dessert you can prepare ahead.

Fridge recipes like our No-bake Baileys cheesecake and Nadiya’s mint Oreo variation are great, but every baker should attempt a baked cheesecake at least once.

Ingredients 160g Gluten free Hobnobs, crushed into crumbs

50g butter, melted

340g Philadelphia

2 eggs, lightly beaten together

100g sugar

2tsp vanilla bean paste

120g passionfruit and mango compote, plus extra for serving if liked, we love Opies

You will need

4 tall 7cm round cheesecake moulds, lightly greased

Method Preheat the oven to 220C/gas 7. Mix the crushed biscuits with the melted butter and divide into the four cheesecake moulds. Bake for 10 mins and allow to cool slightly. Reduce the heat of the oven to 180C/gas 4.

Meanwhile, beat the Philadelphia and sugar, stirring down the sides to ensure it’s fully incorporated. Mix in the eggs, vanilla paste and all but 1tsp of the fruit compote.

Divide into the moulds and top with a small dollop of the reserved compote. Use a cocktail stick or the end of a spoon to roughly swirl on top, this is optional. Bake in the oven for 20-25mins, there should be a slight wobble as they’ll continue to set when they cool. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely before removing from the moulds. Serve with extra compote, if liked.

Top tip for making Mini mango and passionfruit baked cheesecakes You could use ramekins to cook the cheesecakes instead, but the mixture will likely make around 6 as they are often a little short.

