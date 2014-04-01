Mini Mars bar nests are so easy to make with the kids and can be decorated with your favourite Easter treats like chocolate eggs. The Mars bars in the recipe add a sticky sweet flavour and texture to your chocolate nests. These nests are made with Shredded Wheat but you could use Rice Krispies instead. These delicious treats would make the perfect Easter gift wrapped in a cellophane bag and tied with a ribbon. You can whip up these nests in 10 mins, all you have to do is wait patiently for them to set.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe

you will need:

150g Shredded Wheat, crumbled

4 Mars bars, chopped

75g butter

150g bag chocolate eggs

Method Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper. Melt the Mars bars and butter in a large pan over a gentle heat, stir until smooth. Mix in the shredded wheat until completely covered in the chocolate mixture.

Put spoonfuls of the mixture onto the baking tray and make a slight dip in the centre to create a nest. Fill with the chocolate eggs. Leave to set until ready to eat.

Top tip for making Mini Mars bar nests Try this recipe using other chocolate bars - how about Wispa, Milky Way or Snickers?

Click to rate ( 61 ratings) Sending your rating