Learn how to make bite-sized mini quiches with this easy recipe. These little savoury bites are perfect for picnics and packed lunches or to serve as part of a finger buffet.

You can vary the filling in these mini quiches – we’ve used the classic combo of onion, bacon and cheese but you can try fried shredded leek and smoked salmon or chopped broccoli , walnuts and blue cheese for a more luxurious flavour. The cold baked quiches will freeze for up to 1 month. Reheat from frozen in a moderate oven for 20-25 mins. This recipe makes 12 mini quiches.

Ingredients 300g plain flour

150g butter, chilled and diced

4-5 tbsp cold water

Filling

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, peeled and finely chopped

4 rashers back bacon, chopped

75g Mature Cheddar cheese, finely grated

2 large eggs

150ml milk

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Sift the flour and a pinch of salt into a bowl and stir in the butter. Using your fingertips, rub the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Stir in the water and mix to a dough. Knead gently until smooth. Wrap in cling film and chill for 30 mins.

Lightly grease 1 12-hole muffin tray. Divide the dough into 12 pieces and roll each out on a lightly floured surface to a 12cm round. Gently press into the holes of the muffin tray. Prick the bases with a fork and chill for 15 mins.

Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. For the filling, heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the onion and bacon for 5-6 mins until the onion is soft. Cool for 5 mins.

Divide the onion and bacon mixture between the pastry cases and top with the cheese. Beat together the eggs and milk and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Pour the mixture into the pastry cases.

Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 mins until set and golden. Serve warm or cold.

Top tip for making Mini quiches The trick to light and crisp home-made pastry is to keep everything cool – ingredients, equipment and your hands.