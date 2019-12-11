Our miso aubergine with grain salad is a healthy but satisfying veggie and vegan dish that is packed full of umami flavours. Miso is a Japanese paste made from fermented soybeans that gives a deep, savoury flavour to dishes. It can be found in most supermarkets, and can be used in soups, dressings and marinades to give flavour-packed results. This recipe is so easy to make and has the perfect balance of savoury and sweet flavours thanks to the combination of miso, soy and honey. We’ve served our miso aubergine with a simple grain salad. Using pre cooked grain pouches makes this salad so easy, and a nice change from rice or noodles.

Ingredients 1 large aubergine, halved

1tbsp miso paste

½tbsp honey (or maple syrup if vegan)

½tbsp sesame oil

½tbsp soy sauce

1 garlic clove, crushed

For the salad

250g pack Merchant Gourmet Mixed Grains

100g frozen edamame beans

½ bunch coriander, plus extra to serve

For the dressing

1tbsp soy sauce

1tsp sesame oil

1tsp honey (or maple syrup if vegan)

juice of 1 lime

To serve

2 spring onions, sliced

1 red chilli, finely sliced

Method Preheat the oven to 180C. Score the aubergine halves in a diagonal checkerboard style.

In a small bowl, mix together the miso, honey, sesame oil, soy sauce and garlic and then brush the mixture over the scored aubergine. Roast for 30 mins until golden and tender.

Meanwhile, microwave the grains for 2 mins and cook the edamame for 5 mins in a pan of simmering water. When both are cooked, combine the grains and the edamame in a bowl and stir through coriander. Mix together dressing ingredients and stir through, then season well to taste.

Divide the salad between 2 plates and top each with an aubergine half. Scatter with spring onion, coriander and chilli to serve.

