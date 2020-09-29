We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Not only do our miso prawn skewers look impressive, they taste divine and take under 10 minutes to cook!

These miso prawn skewers can be served as part of your Christmas or New Year canapés but they are delicious at any time of year. When using bamboo skewers, soak them in warm water for at least 30 mins before threading the marinated prawns on.

This prevents them from catching under the hot grill or on your barbecue. If using metal skewers this is not a problem. Miso paste has a distinctive savoury flavour, which is incredibly moreish. It’s a traditional Japanese ingredient made from fermented soybeans.

There are lots of varieties of miso paste but the white one is the lightest in flavour. It’s a brilliant place to start if you’ve never tried it before. For more miso inspiration try our delicious miso houmous, miso aubergine or for something sweet, try these brown butter cookies with white chocolate and miso.

Ingredients 3tbsp white miso paste

12 tiger or 24 medium sized prawns, peeled but tails left in tact

2tbsp olive oil

juice of ½ lemon

lime wedges, to serve

you will need:

12 skewers, metal or bamboo

Method Mix the prawns with the lemon juice and miso paste and refrigerate for 30 mins to marinate.

Remove, skewer each prawn and place on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and grill for 3-4 mins a side until charred and cooking through.

Serve with lime wedges.

Top tip for making Miso prawn skewers We’ve left these prawns with heads on, because it’s a little more impressive on a platter and we just love eating them. If you’d rather, you can cut the heads off when peeling off the legs and skin.

