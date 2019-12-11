Learn how to roast vegetables the traditional way with our easy mixed roasted vegetable recipe. Make the most of whichever vegetables are in season (or on offer) and roast them with rosemary, thyme or sage leaves and fresh lemon. This recipe serves 4 people and will take around 40 mins to prepare and cook. The perfect veggie side or healthy main, served with warm bread.

Ingredients Allow about 1kg (2lbs) mixed vegetables to serve 4 people as they shrink a lot when cooked

3tbsp olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 springs of rosemary or thyme, or a handful of sage leaves

1 lemon, juice only (optional)

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C (gas mark 6). Chop the vegetables into bite-sized pieces. Garlic cloves should be skinned and left whole. Place in a roasting tin.

Mix the oil with the herbs and seasoning, and the lemon juice if using. Pour over the vegetables and toss thoroughly.

Place in the preheated oven and bake for 30-40 mins until the vegetables are tender and well browned and serve with the lamb.

Top tip for making How to roast vegetables

