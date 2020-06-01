We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to make this easy Mojito cocktail in just 5 minutes!

Mojito cocktail is the traditional Cuban drink that will liven any celebration. The mix of sweetness and citrus flavours in this traditional Cuban cocktail is intended to mask the kick of the rum. It’s refreshing and light and makes a perfect summer drink. Get your friends and family round and make it a mojito evening!

Do you shake a mojito?

To make sure your mojito is mixed to perfection we recommend using a shaker, topping the ingredients with a good amount of ice and shaking it for a good minute or so. Don’t go overboard though otherwise the mint will get crushed and may overpower the drink.

What rum is best for mojitos?

The best rum for making mojitos is white, light or silver rum which you can buy in your local supermarket.

Can you make a mojito without mint?

If you’re not a fan of mint, you can swap this fresh herb for others instead. Try rosemary for a strong punch of flavour, basil for a subtle hint or thyme to really transform your mojito.

So if you’ve ever wondered, how do you make a mojito from scratch? Our simple step-by-step recipe will show you exactly how easy it is to make this classic Cuban drink at home – and in just 5 minutes too!

Ingredients 1 1/2oz light rum

1tsp sugar

1/2 lime

Mint sprigs

Soda water, to taste

Method Squeeze the lime juice into a large chilled glass, add mint and sugar and stir until the sugar is dissolved.

Fill glass with cruched ice and pour in the rum

Swizzle until the glass goes frosty.

Add a dash of soda water to taste. Garnish with mint and serve with straws.

Top tip for making Easy Mojito cocktail For an extra kick add a dash of dark rum

Click to rate ( 83 ratings) Sending your rating