This deliciously flavourful monkfish with Parma ham recipe works really well with veggies on the side. The soft texture of the monkfish combined with the powerful taste of parma ham makes a terrific pairing.

Just add asparagus spears, baby sweetcorn and some hot and crispy roast potatoes for a deliciously healthy alternative to Sunday lunch.

Ingredients 2 x 175g (6oz) monkfish fillets

4 slices Parma ham

45ml (3tbsp) virgin olive oil

100g (4oz) asparagus spears

100g (4oz) baby sweetcorn, halved lengthways

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C, 375°F, Gas 5. Season the monkfish with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Wrap each fillet with 2 slices of Parma ham.

Heat 15ml (1tbsp) of the olive oil in a frying pan and fry the monkfish fillets for 2-3 mins. Transfer to a small roasting tin and roast in the oven for 10 mins.

Toss the asparagus and baby sweetcorn in another 15ml (1tbsp) of the oil and place around the monkfish. Roast for a further 10-15 mins until the fish is firm to the touch and the vegetables are just tender.

Slice each monkfish fillet into 3 and arrange on top of the roasted vegetables. Drizzle over the rest of the olive oil and serve immediately.