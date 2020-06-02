We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This mouth-watering Moroccan tomatoes dish makes a great brunch, easy lunch or simple dinner. Ready in minutes and made in one pot. Combine tomatoes, asparagus and eggs for this simple and quick meal.

The delicious combination of soft tomatoes and tangy asparagus make this meal extra special. This dish is best cooked and eaten on the same day for the best flavour. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and cook and will serve around 2 people – but you can easily double quantities to serve more. A portion of this recipe works out at only 221 calories per portion.

Ingredients 2tbsp olive oil

100g thin asparagus tips, halved

1 clove garlic, peeled and sliced

1 large slicing tomato, thickly sliced and halved

2 medium eggs

2 pinches ras el hanout seasoning (or smoked paprika or cumin)

Salt and ground black pepper

Method Warm the oil in a frying pan, add the asparagus tips and cook for a couple of minutes. Add the garlic and, after a minute, add the halved tomato slices. Cook for 2 mins.

Make 2 hollows in the pan. Break in the eggs, put a lid on the pan and cook until the eggs are just set, to your liking.

Sprinkle with ras el hanout, salt and pepper. Serve with flatbreads or country-style bread.

Top tip for making Moroccan tomatoes Sprinkle with smoked paprika or ground cumin rather than ras el hanout.

Click to rate ( 42 ratings) Sending your rating