Mulled wine is full of festive flavours and is a real must if you like the taste in the countdown to Christmas time.

Mulled wine is a warming, festive drink that’ll get everyone in the Christmas spirit. While you may have tried it at a Christmas market or festive event, mulled wine is actually really easy to make at home too. This recipe couldn’t be easier to make as it uses a ready-made spice sachet which you can buy at most supermarkets. You need to add oranges, orange juice and apples and a pinch of sugar if you like yours a little sweeter. The spice sachet is made up of cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg among other spices, so you don’t need to worry too much about buying them separately. If you wanted, you could buy cinnamon sticks to serve in the mug with your mulled wine as decoration. You can make big batches of this up – we’d advise it if you’re hosting a party, because your guests will keep going back for more! Make sure you’re stocked up on wine and your party will be a guaranteed hit! Love a good Christmas feast? We’ve got loads more lovely Christmas recipes right here!

Ingredients 75cl bottle red wine

300ml (1/2pt) water

300 ml (1/2 pint) orange juice

3 tbs caster sugar

Mulled wine spice sachet

150 ml (1/4pt) brandy

1 orange, sliced

1 apple

Method For this classic winter, Christmas cocktail place the wine, water, orange juice, sugar and Mulled Wine Spice Sachet in a large saucepan.

Heat to just below boiling point and hold this temperature for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Remove the sachet. Stir in the brandy and fruit – then enjoy!