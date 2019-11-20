Learn how to make pretty little multicoloured macaroons with this scrumptious recipe. Using lashings of dark chocolate and double cream, these macaroons can be flavoured every which way: with peppermint, vanilla, chocolate or fruit-flavoured essences.

Just choose your favourite colours and you’re halfway there already! Love macaroons? We’ve got loads more delicious macaroon recipes right here!

Ingredients Macaroons

:

175g (6oz) icing sugar

125g (4 ½oz) ground almonds

3 large free range egg whites

75g (2 ½oz) caster sugar

Pink, yellow and green food colouring

Buttercream filling

:

150g (5oz) butter, softened

50g (2oz) icing sugar

Favoured flavouring choices (e.g. peppermint, lemon, orange, vanilla essence)

Chocolate ganache filling

:

150ml (5fl oz) double cream

150g (5oz) dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids)

Method Preheat oven to 160°C/320°F/Gas Mark 3.

Line two baking sheets with baking paper. Place icing sugar and ground almonds into food processor. Mix to make fine mixture and sift into bowl.

Place egg whites into non-stick bowl and add pinch of salt. Whisk to soft peaks and gradually add sugar until thick and glossy. Divide this mixture into two bowls and add food colouring accordingly.

Fold half the almond and sugar mixture into the macaroon mixture with spatula or metal spoon. Fold in remaining half until thick and shiny. Spoon into piping bag fitted with 1cm-plain nozzle.

Pipe small equal rounds of mixture about 3cm from each other on baking sheets. Put baking sheets gently on work surface and leave for 10-15 mins to form light skin. Bake for 15 minutes and remove from oven to cool.

Beat together butter, icing sugar and flavouring to make buttercream filling. Spoon or pipe on to macaroon and top with other half.

Melt cream and chocolate in bowl over simmering water to make ganache. Stir until combined, then remove from heat and continue stirring until cooled and thickened. Leave to cool before filling macaroon as before.

Top tip for making Multicoloured macaroons Practice makes perfect! Macaroons are more difficult to make than they look, so bake some plain ones first before experimenting with colours.

