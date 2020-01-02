Mushroom soup recipe is a really easy and simple soup recipe to make and can be on the table in under an hour.

This deliciously good mushroom soup, made with double cream, garlic, butter and shallots makes a wonderfully heartwarming light meal. Simply serve with a warm crusty baguette slathered in butter and enjoy.

Love soup? We’ve got loads more delicious soup recipe ideas right here!

Watch how to make Mushroom soup

Ingredients 50g butter

2 shallots, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

400g mushrooms, wiped and roughly chopped

600ml vegetable stock

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

100ml double cream

Freshly chopped parsley and finely chopped mushroom, to garnish

Method Heat the butter in a large pan and fry the shallots and garlic for 5 mins until softened but not brown. Add the mushrooms and fry gently for 5 mins, stirring occasionally.

Pour in the stock and season with salt and freshly-ground black pepper. Simmer for 10 mins until the mushrooms are very tender.

Remove from the heat and leave to cool for 5 mins, then puree the soup with a stick blender or transfer to a food processor and process until smooth.

Stir the cream into the pureed soup and heat through gently for 2-3 mins. Adjust the seasoning to taste and serve in warmed bowls garnished with parsley and chopped mushroom.

Top tip for making Mushroom soup For an extra earthy flavour, soak a handful of dried mixed mushrooms in boiling water for 30 mins then add the mushrooms and soaking liquid to the stock.