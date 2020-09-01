We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to roast beef with our easy recipe. This delicious roast beef is infused with mustard and thyme too.

This classic mustard and thyme roast beef is succulent, tender and packed full of rich flavour. It’s a perfect Sunday lunch drizzled in oil and sprinkled with dry mustard powder this roast beef is sure to become a family favourite.

Learn how to cook roast beef the right way with this simple, delicious recipe. This succulent cut of meat serves 5-6 people and will take only 35 mins to prepare and cook. Serve this mouth-watering roast beef with fresh greens, roast potatoes and Yorkshire puddings too. Its the perfect choice for Christmas or Boxing Day dinner too.

If you’re not sure how to go about choosing the right cut of beef to roast, our handy guide will help you decide.

Ingredients 1tbsp black peppercorns, crushed

2tbsp dry mustard powder

4-5tbsp light olive oil

Approx. 1.4kg topside joint, rolled

A few sprigs of thyme

1 onion, peeled and sliced

Method Set the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Mix the peppercorns and mustard powder with 2 tablespoons of the oil and rub the paste over the surface of the meat.

Tuck some sprigs of thyme under the string or elastic around the meat.

Put the onion in a roasting tin, and place the beef on top. Drizzle with the rest of the olive oil. Roast in the centre of the oven for about 15 mins per 500g if you want it medium-rare, or 20 mins per 500g if you prefer it medium to well cooked.

Remove the meat from the oven and place on a warm plate. Cover loosely with foil and leave it to rest for 10-15 mins, before carving and serving.

Top tip for making Mustard and thyme roast beef Remove the meat from the fridge about an hour before cooking to allow it to reach room temperature.

How long does it take to roast beef?

When it comes to how long you should cook roast beef for you need to decide how you’d like your meat to be when serving. Medium-rare, medium or well done? The rule is to calculate your cooking time based on 20 minutes per 500g and add 5 minutes per 500g to get the desired cook.

For medium-rare cook your roast beef for 20 minutes per 500g and for medium cook your roast beef 25 minutes per 500g and so on.

Do you cook a roast beef covered or uncovered?

It’s best to cook your roast beef uncovered. This will allow the outside of your cut of meat to crisp and the insides to cook at a slower pace which is perfect if you want to achieve the medium-rare finish.

Once your roast beef is cooked, you can cover with tin foil and leave to stand for around 15 minutes before cutting and serving. This will allow the meat to continue cooking slightly when out of the oven and keep the heat.

Do you put water in the bottom of the roasting pan for beef?

You don’t have to put water at the bottom of the pan or roasting tray when cooking roast beef. But some recipes recommend it, especially if you want to use the juices afterwards for homemade gravy. Add a cup or two of water at the bottom of the tray just before the cut of meat goes into the oven. You can also use wine or broth too.

