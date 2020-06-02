We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to make Naan bread at home.

Our classic Naan bread recipe is so easy – you won’t believe it! You don’t need a traditional clay oven to make naan! This recipe uses a frying pan and produces wonderfully light, fluffy bread every time. This has to be one of our favourite bread recipes.

This recipe makes 4-6 naan bread. If you don’t eat all of the naan bread in one sitting, you can freeze leftovers for up to 1 month. Make sure you defrost thoroughly before reheating and serving again.

One naan bread works out at only 150 calories per serving which makes it the perfect, lighter option if you’re counting calories.

Serve your Naan bread as a side to a traditional chicken tikka masala or korma curry.

Ingredients 250g (8oz) strong plain white flour

7g sachet fast-action dried yeast

1 level tsp salt

1 level tbsp black onion seeds

2 level tbsp chopped fresh coriander

4 level tbsp natural yogurt

1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

Sunflower oil, for greasing

Method Sift the flour into a bowl and stir in the yeast, salt, black onion seeds and chopped coriander. Mix together the natural yogurt, garlic and 100ml (31/2fl oz) warm water, then pour this into the flour mixture. Mix the ingredients to form a soft dough.

Turn the dough out on to a lightly floured work surface and knead it for about 5 – 8 minutes, until it’s smooth and stretchy. Place the dough in a clean, oiled bowl and cover it with a sheet of oiled cling film. Leave the bowl in a warm place for about 30 – 45 minutes, or until it has doubled in size. Knead the dough to knock it back, and then divide it into 4 or 6 pieces.

Lightly grease a non-stick frying pan with sunflower oil. Take one piece of dough and roll it out thinly, so it will fit in the frying pan. Place the dough in the hot pan and cook it over a medium heat for 3 – 5 minutes on each side, until it’s puffed up and is lightly golden on both sides. Keep the naan bread warm while cooking the rest of the dough.

Serve the naan immediately with some mango chutney, if you like.

