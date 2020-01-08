Nasi goreng is a meat-free curry that’s full of big flavours from a mix of garlic and ginger, soy sauce, fish sauce and red chillies. It’s super speedy to make and will be on the table in 15 mins flat, making it the perfect weeknight dinner for two – or a quick replacement for a Friday night takeaway that’s quicker, cheaper and better for you.

Ingredients 1 small onion

2 garlic cloves

2tsp grated fresh ginger

1 red chilli

4 eggs

250g cooked basmati rice

2tsp soy sauce

½tsp fish sauce

2 pak choi

4 spring onions

large handful of coriander

oil for frying

Method Fry the sliced onion in 1tbsp oil, on a medium to low heat for 5 mins. until browned and crispy. Add the crushed garlic cloves, 2tsp finely grated fresh ginger, 1 sliced red chilli and cook for another minute.

Meanwhile, heat a little oil in another frying pan, crack in 4 eggs and fry until cooked through, but runny. Add 250g cooked basmati rice, 2tsp soy sauce and ½tsp fish sauce, and stir-fry for 1 min. Add 2 roughly chopped pak choi and cook for another minute or so. Stir in 4 finely sliced spring onions and a large handful of chopped coriander. Divide between 2 plates, top each with 2 of the fried eggs, a sprinkle of sliced red chilli and a little more chopped coriander.

Top tip for making Nasi goreng If you can't do without meat, then you can easily add in some chicken breast or even prawns - just make sure they are cooked through before you serve

