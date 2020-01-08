Trending:

Nasi goreng recipe

Click to rate
(56 ratings)
Sending your rating
GoodtoKnow

serves:

2

Skill:

easy

Prep:

5 min

Cooking:

15 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 505 kCal 25%
Fat 28g 40%
  -  Saturates 6g 30%

Nasi goreng is a meat-free curry that’s full of big flavours from a mix of garlic and ginger, soy sauce, fish sauce and red chillies. It’s super speedy to make and will be on the table in 15 mins flat, making it the perfect weeknight dinner for two – or a quick replacement for a Friday night takeaway that’s quicker, cheaper and better for you.

Ingredients

  • 1 small onion
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 2tsp grated fresh ginger
  • 1 red chilli
  • 4 eggs
  • 250g cooked basmati rice
  • 2tsp soy sauce
  • ½tsp fish sauce
  • 2 pak choi
  • 4 spring onions
  • large handful of coriander
  • oil for frying

Method

  • Fry the sliced onion in 1tbsp oil, on a medium to low heat for 5 mins. until browned and crispy. Add the crushed garlic cloves, 2tsp finely grated fresh ginger, 1 sliced red chilli and cook for another minute.

  • Meanwhile, heat a little oil in another frying pan, crack in 4 eggs and fry until cooked through, but runny. Add 250g cooked basmati rice, 2tsp soy sauce and ½tsp fish sauce, and stir-fry for 1 min. Add 2 roughly chopped pak choi and cook for another minute or so. Stir in 4 finely sliced spring onions and a large handful of chopped coriander. Divide between 2 plates, top each with 2 of the fried eggs, a sprinkle of sliced red chilli and a little more chopped coriander.

Top tip for making Nasi goreng

If you can't do without meat, then you can easily add in some chicken breast or even prawns - just make sure they are cooked through before you serve

Click to rate
(56 ratings)
Sending your rating

More Recipe Ideas

Explore More