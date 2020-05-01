We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A classic negroni recipe is made up of gin, campari and vermouth. It's a real Italian cocktail, perfect for a light aperitif before dinner or an easy alternative if you've run out of mixers.

This exciting new negroni recipe is a step up from the classic. Using zesty Jaffa Cake gin from Masters of Malt, it’s our new favourite cocktail recipe to be making as the summer months come rolling in.

Jaffa Cake gin is made from oranges, fresh orange peel, cocoa powder and real-life Jaffa Cakes. It offers the unique taste of our favourite biscuit, along with the a distinctive gin base of crisp juniper, for a twist on a classic spirit.

If you’re a fan of some of the sweeter flavoured gins like elderflower or pink gin, this negroni recipe is sure to be right up your street.

Looking for more easy cocktail recipes like this one? We’ve got a great selection of three ingredient cocktails to make at home.

Ingredients 25ml Jaffa Cake Gin

25ml Campari

25ml Martini Rosso sweet vermouth

Method Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and give a good shake.

Strain into an ice-filled tumbler. Garnish with an orange peel or, for an indulgent extra, a Jaffa cake on the edge of your glass like a citrus wheel.

Top tip for making Jaffa Cake negroni Twist the orange peel to spritz some of the juice into your cocktail, then add the peel to garnish

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week