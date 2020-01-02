This no-bake Custard Cream cheesecake is our new favourite way with these classic biscuits. It's the perfect treat that the whole family can share together.

Our no-bake Custard Cream cheesecake recipe so simple to throw together, with Custard Creams whizzed to make the biscuit base as an alternative to digestive biscuits and a creamy custard cheesecake filling finished with real Custard Cream biscuits on top. This easy Custard Cream cheesecake recipe takes just 30 mins to prepare, then pop it in the fridge to set. It couldn’t be simpler! This is a real wow-factor cheesecake to pull out on a special occasion.

Ingredients 200g custard cream biscuits, crushed into fine crumbs

50g caster sugar

50g butter, melted

200ml double cream

50g caster sugar

280g cream cheese, such as Philadelphia, at room temperature

250g mascarpone cheese, at room temperature

2tbsp custard powder

4tbsp condensed milk

200g custard cream biscuits

Method Line a 20cm spring-form cake tin with a circle of baking paper.

Tip the crushed biscuits and sugar into a large bowl. Pour in the butter and mix together well. Pour the mixture into the lined tin and push down with the back of a metal spoon until you have a flat surface. Place in the fridge to chill.

Using an electric whisk, lightly whip the double cream and caster sugar until the mixture has doubled in volume. In a separate bowl, using an electric whisk, mix the cream cheese, mascarpone, custard powder and condensed milk together. Fold the whipped double cream into the cheese mixture.

Spoon the mixture onto the chilled cheesecake base. Flatten again with the back of a spoon or a small palette knife.

Chill the cheesecake for at least 2 hours.

Carefully remove the cheesecake from the tin. Remove the baking paper. Decorate with the remaining custard cream biscuits. To serve, slice with a sharp knife, dipped in hot water to ensure a smooth edge.

Top tip for making No-bake Custard Cream cheesecake You could try this recipe using other biscuits too!

Click to rate ( 505 ratings) Sending your rating