This gooey no bake Easter chocolate tart is one that even beginner cooks can master. It’s great to make with young relatives who can go crazy with decorations!

This colourful chocolate tart is the ultimate no-bake treat. It looks WAY more impressive than the skill level required. A win-win! It’s one of our favourite Easter recipes.

Made up of naughty, creamy ganache, it’s rich, meaning a sliver goes a long way, ideal for bringing to parties. It’s a great accompaniment to a perfectly made tea or coffee – their health benefits help equal out the greediness of the tart.

It’s the crunch of the chocolate eggs and the crumbly crust that really lifts this pudding. If you are making it at other times of the year you could experiment with broken home made honeycomb, Maltesers or candied peel.

The chocolate tart all comes together in just 30 mins. It’s a great easy recipe for getting little ones involved too. Perhaps they could drop the eggs on top for decorating?

Ingredients for the base:

190g digestive biscuits, finely crushed

170g unsalted butter, warm and melted

4 sprigs lemon thyme

1⁄2tsp mixed spice

for the filling and decoration:

250ml double cream

350g dark chocolate, finely chopped

100g chocolate mini eggs

you will need:

23cm loose-bottomedbaking tin, greased

Method For the base, in a large bowl, mix the biscuits with two-thirds of the butter, plus the thyme sprigs, leaves only, and mixed spice. Press into the base and sides of the cake tin using the back of a spoon until around 4mm thick. Pop into the fridge to cool.

For the filling, gently warm the cream and remaining butter in a pan over a low heat until smooth and combined. Remove from the heat and add the chopped chocolate, stirring well until melted and glossy-looking. Allow the mixture to cool for 5 mins, then pour into the cold biscuit base.

Chill for 40 mins, then check if the tart is ready to decorate by pressing 1 mini egg into the top of it. If it sinks in nicely without creating any cracks in the chocolate, continue with all the mini eggs. If it creates a crack, allow the tart to come to room temperature and try again. Pop into the fridge for 3-4 hrs or overnight to set. Cut into slices and serve, decorated with mini eggs.

Top tip for making No bake Easter chocolate tart Use different toppings for other times of celebration throughout the year

