This spectacular tiffin tower is a fantastic finale to your Christmas dinner or any other special meal.

This no bake tiffin tower is an ideal dessert to make when your ovens are beginning to burst at the amount of Christmas food that is passing through it. It’s also great to make with young children because it’s so easy and requires no baking. You will need to make room in your fridge before you make it (this can sometimes be tricky over the Christmas period) but once it’s made you can remove from the tins and wrap in cling film until you’re ready to construct this decorative delight.

Ingredients 300g dark chocolate

400g unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing

4tbsp golden syrup

100g shelled hazelnuts, roughly chopped100g flaked almonds, toasted

250g digestive biscuits, roughly broken

100g dried figs, chopped

100g crystallised ginger, chopped

30g toasted almonds, to decorate

20g pistachios, chopped, to decorateglacé cherries, to decorate you

will need:2 x 15cm round cutters; 10cm round cutter; 5cm round cutter; 3cm round cutter and a small star cutter

Method Melt the dark chocolate, butter and golden syrup in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water, stirring until well mixed. Remove from the heat and fold through the remaining ingredients.

Place the 15cm, 10cm and 5cm cutters on baking paper on a tray that will fit in the fridge. Cover the bottom with cling film and pull until taught.

Spoon the mixture into the cutter tins and press down firmly to remove any bubbles and ensure the mixtures are levelled evenly.

Set in the fridge overnight, remove the tiffin from the cutters and use the 3cm cutter to cut 3 pieces of tower from one of the 15cm shapes, plus a star using the star cutter. Pile them up and decorate with the almonds, pistachios and glacé cherries.

Top tip for making No bake tiffin tower This tiffin tree would also make a lovely handmade Christmas gift – just cut into squares, wrap in baking parchment and tie with a bow.