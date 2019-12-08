This spectacular tiffin tower is a fantastic finale to your Christmas dinner or any other special meal.
This no bake tiffin tower is an ideal dessert to make when your ovens are beginning to burst at the amount of Christmas food that is passing through it. It’s also great to make with young children because it’s so easy and requires no baking. You will need to make room in your fridge before you make it (this can sometimes be tricky over the Christmas period) but once it’s made you can remove from the tins and wrap in cling film until you’re ready to construct this decorative delight.
Ingredients
- 300g dark chocolate
- 400g unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing
- 4tbsp golden syrup
- 100g shelled hazelnuts, roughly chopped100g flaked almonds, toasted
- 250g digestive biscuits, roughly broken
- 100g dried figs, chopped
- 100g crystallised ginger, chopped
- 30g toasted almonds, to decorate
- 20g pistachios, chopped, to decorateglacé cherries, to decorate you
- will need:2 x 15cm round cutters; 10cm round cutter; 5cm round cutter; 3cm round cutter and a small star cutter
Method
Melt the dark chocolate, butter and golden syrup in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water, stirring until well mixed. Remove from the heat and fold through the remaining ingredients.
Place the 15cm, 10cm and 5cm cutters on baking paper on a tray that will fit in the fridge. Cover the bottom with cling film and pull until taught.
Spoon the mixture into the cutter tins and press down firmly to remove any bubbles and ensure the mixtures are levelled evenly.
Set in the fridge overnight, remove the tiffin from the cutters and use the 3cm cutter to cut 3 pieces of tower from one of the 15cm shapes, plus a star using the star cutter. Pile them up and decorate with the almonds, pistachios and glacé cherries.
Top tip for making No bake tiffin tower
This tiffin tree would also make a lovely handmade Christmas gift – just cut into squares, wrap in baking parchment and tie with a bow.