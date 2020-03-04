Learn how to make classic nougat with our simple step by step recipe. The perfect food gift for friends and family.

This lovely nougat recipe shows how to make this deliciously sweet confection, made with sugar, honey, egg whites and nuts. It has a lovely firm but chewy texture and is perfect for an after dinner sweet treat or to give as a edible food gift. You’ll need to invest in a sugar thermometer to check the sugar syrup has reached the correct temperature and take care when boiling the syrup as it will be extremely hot.

Ingredients 175g unblanched almonds

350g caster sugar

150ml water

50g liquid glucose

75ml clear honey, warmed

3 egg whites

You will also need:

Rice paper

Method Preheat the oven to 170°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3. Spread the almonds on a baking sheet and roast for 15-20 mins until crisp and browned. Remove from the oven and cover and keep warm. Line the base of a shallow 18cm square cake tin with rice paper.

Place the sugar and 150ml water in a heavy-based pan and heat gently, stirring, until the sugar has dissolved. Add the glucose and bring to the boil.

Continue boiling until the mixture reaches 138°C/280°F on a sugar thermometer. Add the honey and boil to 143°C/290°F. Meanwhile, whisk the egg whites in a heatproof bowl until holding stiff peaks.

Gradually pour the hot syrup in a very thin, steady stream into the egg whites, whisking all the time. Place the bowl over a pan of hot water and continue whisking until the mixture becomes firm and glossy. Remove from the heat and fold in the warm almonds.

Spoon into the prepared tin and spread evenly. Cover with a sheet of rice paper, place a board on top and place weights on the board. Leave in a cool place overnight to set.

Turn the set nougat out and cut into strips or small squares with a long sharp knife.

Top tip for making Nougat Liquid glucose helps to stop sugar crystals forming and prevent the nougat from becoming too brittle. You’ll find it in the baking section of larger supermarkets.

Click to rate ( 219 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week